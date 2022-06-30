Death toll from Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv rises to six, casualties to six

The number of victims of a missile attack mounted by the Russian aggressor on Mykolaiv on Wednesday, June 29, rose to six. The number of casualties increased to six, the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region has reported.

"As of 8 a.m., on June 30, the rescuers continue to search for victims and clear debris of the destroyed residential building. […] Six people were injured," it said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

As reported, on June 29 in the morning, the enemy mounted another massive missile attack on Mykolaiv. One of the missiles hit a multi-apartment building. Earlier, it was reported that five civilians were killed and five injured.