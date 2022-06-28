Now eight areas of sectoral negotiations with EU are underway – Shmyhal at meeting with Zelensky

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said the government currently envisages eight areas of sectoral negotiations with the European Union, which became possible due to Ukraine's status as an EU candidate state.

In particular, this is about joining the Convention on a Common Transit Procedure, the so-called customs visa-free travel. At the end of June, the final assessment mission of Ukraine's readiness to join the Convention on a Common Transit Procedure took place in an online format, which provided a positive conclusion. The adoption of the relevant law at second reading is expected.

Another direction is the preparation for the signing of the Agreement on Liberalization of Road Transport, which should take place in the coming days. Due to this, transport permits for Ukrainian companies will not be needed.

Shmyhal said it is also important to create a common roaming space between Ukraine and the EU. This means that Ukrainians will not pay for roaming in the countries of the European Union, and EU citizens will not pay for roaming in Ukraine.

In addition, preparations are underway for Ukraine's accession to the single euro payment area without commission, which will be noticeable for Ukrainian citizens both domestically and abroad.

The head of government also noted the importance of integrating the energy system of Ukraine with the energy grid of continental Europe, especially in the context of expanding exports, for which a relevant conclusion has already been received.

It is also important to conclude an agreement on the so-called industrial visa-free travel to open mutual access to the markets of industrial products, Ukraine's integration into the EU digital market, joining all European Green Deal initiatives.

According to the presidential press service, on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, a meeting was held to prepare Ukraine for future membership in the European Union after receiving the status of a candidate member of the EU.

The meeting was also attended by Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and his deputies, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, MPs and government members, heads of law enforcement and judicial authorities.

Zelensky said tasks should be clearly outlined for all branches of government in order to quickly move towards gaining full membership in the EU. He also discussed with the meeting participants the bills on European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, identified as a priority for 2022.