18:19 23.06.2022

Ukraine and Poland sign memo of cooperation in geology and mineral resources

The State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources of Ukraine and the Polish Geological Institute - National Research Institute signed a memorandum of understanding in the sector of geology and mineral resources in Warsaw, Roman Opimakh, the head of the state geological service, said on Facebook.

"Priority in cooperation will be given to the digitalization of secondary geological information and the establishment of management of primary geoinformation according to EU standards, regulation of activities with geothermal energy sources," Opimakh said.

In turn, as the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland reported on Facebook, the signed memorandum will contribute to the development of cooperation in the exploration work of both countries and will accelerate the attraction of Polish investments in the field of mining on the territory of Ukraine, which will be important in the restoration of Ukraine as a whole.

Opimakh informed the format of cooperation between the parties provides for research and work on the geological study of the subsoil, the exchange of experience on the unification of legislation in the mining sector, as well as the study of the conditions for waste disposal and storage of useful substances in geological structures.

In addition, a joint analysis of the best practices for the collection, storage and open access to geological data and the involvement of experts to conduct a feasibility study regarding the prospects for the development of Ukrainian deposits of critical raw materials in preparation for the green transition are envisaged.

"The document was adopted for a period of five years. The signing took place in the presence of the Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Climate and Environment of the Republic of Poland, chief geologist of the country Piotr Dziadzio," Opimakh said.

As part of his working visit to Warsaw, the head of the Ukrainian agency also visited the Polish Geological Institute - National Research Institute, where he presented current investment proposals in the field of subsoil use in Ukraine (auction proposals).

