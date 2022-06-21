Leleka Foundation and EPAM Systems agree on partnership in delivery of medical care to Ukraine

The Leleka Foundation, a US-registered volunteer organization with a team in Ukraine, has entered into a partnership to deliver medical care to Ukraine with EPAM Systems Inc., a leading IT company providing digital transformation and product engineering services, according to a joint partner messages.

"Due to the high intensity of hostilities and a significant number of injuries among Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, the need for tactical medicine has not decreased since the end of February 2022. This is due to the fact that tourniquets, hemostatic bandages, and other first aid are consumables, which are spent in the hundreds every day," Yuriy Kubrushko, the coordinator of Leleka Foundation projects in Ukraine, explained to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

He noted that partnership with EPAM expands the Leleka Foundation's ability to purchase medical supplies needed for first aid on the front lines.

"Now we are already providing some units with first aid kits for the second round, because everything that we handed over in March-April has already been used," the volunteer described the situation.

Kubrushko added that an increasingly important area of activity for Leleka is the provision of doctors working in the war zone.

According to him, depending on the functionality, a medical backpack can cost in the range of $1,000-4,000. With such a backpack, a doctor can provide timely assistance to at least 10 people who will get the time needed to transport them to the hospital.

EPAM in April announced the creation of the EPAM Ukraine Assistance Fund to support organizations providing critical medical supplies, safe shelter, food, hygiene products, transport to safe areas, and other humanitarian support.

Leleka Foundation has been supplying tactical medicine to Ukraine since 2014. The fund is run by volunteers with a team in the US and Ukraine who collect applications for medical supplies and then distribute them directly to the point of use. In the first three months since the start of full-scale Russian aggression, the fund purchased and distributed over $3.3 million worth of medical supplies and goods.