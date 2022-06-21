Facts

09:46 21.06.2022

Leleka Foundation and EPAM Systems agree on partnership in delivery of medical care to Ukraine

2 min read

The Leleka Foundation, a US-registered volunteer organization with a team in Ukraine, has entered into a partnership to deliver medical care to Ukraine with EPAM Systems Inc., a leading IT company providing digital transformation and product engineering services, according to a joint partner messages.

"Due to the high intensity of hostilities and a significant number of injuries among Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, the need for tactical medicine has not decreased since the end of February 2022. This is due to the fact that tourniquets, hemostatic bandages, and other first aid are consumables, which are spent in the hundreds every day," Yuriy Kubrushko, the coordinator of Leleka Foundation projects in Ukraine, explained to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

He noted that partnership with EPAM expands the Leleka Foundation's ability to purchase medical supplies needed for first aid on the front lines.

"Now we are already providing some units with first aid kits for the second round, because everything that we handed over in March-April has already been used," the volunteer described the situation.

Kubrushko added that an increasingly important area of activity for Leleka is the provision of doctors working in the war zone.

According to him, depending on the functionality, a medical backpack can cost in the range of $1,000-4,000. With such a backpack, a doctor can provide timely assistance to at least 10 people who will get the time needed to transport them to the hospital.

EPAM in April announced the creation of the EPAM Ukraine Assistance Fund to support organizations providing critical medical supplies, safe shelter, food, hygiene products, transport to safe areas, and other humanitarian support.

Leleka Foundation has been supplying tactical medicine to Ukraine since 2014. The fund is run by volunteers with a team in the US and Ukraine who collect applications for medical supplies and then distribute them directly to the point of use. In the first three months since the start of full-scale Russian aggression, the fund purchased and distributed over $3.3 million worth of medical supplies and goods.

Tags: #epam #leleka_foundation #kubrushko

MORE ABOUT

16:42 04.03.2022
EPAM to discontinue services to Russian customers over Ukraine situation

EPAM to discontinue services to Russian customers over Ukraine situation

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky urges Cannes Lions festival participants to talk about Ukraine: Don't let world switch to something else

Food prices bring war in Ukraine to African families - Zelensky

There are no guarantees that Russia not to attack them again after unblocking Ukrainian ports – Zelensky

SBU detains saboteur who was preparing explosions on Ukrainian railway

Zelensky: Ukraine should be part of Three Seas Initiative

LATEST

Zelensky urges Cannes Lions festival participants to talk about Ukraine: Don't let world switch to something else

Borodianka becomes symbol of senseless cruelty, violence after Russian aggression – PM of Luxembourg

Up to seven Belarusian battalions located on border in Brest, Gomel regions – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

Adonis medical group will move maternity hospital located on left bank of Kyiv due to non-renewal of lease

Cabinet developing new model for urban transport organization - AMCU

Zelensky discusses with President of Confederation of Italian Entrepreneurs increased presence of Italian business, Ukraine's restoration

European Council President writes to EU leaders that he will invite them to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine

Rada speaker proposes candidacy of MP Lubinets for post of Ombudsman

Ukraine will soon receive first polyethylene granaries from partners – Agrarian Ministry

EU committed to supporting Ukraine – Borrell after EU Council meeting at FM level

AD
AD
AD
AD