Ukraine has shown it cannot be broken – Zelensky at Global Policy Forum

Ukraine and Europe are experiencing the largest migration crisis, but the country has shown that it cannot be broken, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, speaking via video link at the Global Policy Forum on Monday.

"We must do everything so that the displaced people return home," Zelensky said, recalling that as a result of the war, 12 million people lost their homes and security.

"The Russian army is trying to find the strength to attack Kharkiv again. We deoccupied this region, but they want it again, we see it. And there are one and a half million inhabitants there. Mykolaiv is constantly being bombarded, and there are half a million residents there. They want to seize and completely destroy Sloviansk, which is 100,000 inhabitants," he said.

Zelensky also focused on the need to help Ukraine's economy and restore its infrastructure. "Not only to restore normal living conditions, but to build a modern and safe life," he concluded.