Facts

17:58 20.06.2022

Food prices bring war in Ukraine to African families - Zelensky

Rising food prices have brought the war in Ukraine into the homes of millions of African families, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said while speaking via video link at a meeting of the African Union Assembly on Monday.

"Rising catastrophic food prices have already brought it (war) home to millions of African families. Just like in many families in Asia, Europe, Latin America. On all continents, the unfair level of food prices provoked by the Russian war is painfully felt. But it is for your countries that, unfortunately, this can become a particular problem," Zelensky said.

He stressed that "as early as February 23 of this year, such a problem did not exist. Already - it's true - there have been unusual inflationary processes in different parts of the world. Various states have already sent colossal financial resources to support the economy during the crisis due to COVID-19. However, there was nothing even resembling a food shortage. The crisis began precisely on February 24, when the Russian fleet blocked the Ukrainian ports on the Black and Azov Seas."

"And if it were not for the Russian war against Ukraine, there simply would not be a shortage in the food market. If not for the Russian war, our farmers and agricultural companies would have been able to provide a record harvest this year. If not for the Russian war, people in Africa, Asia, and anywhere in the world would not suffer catastrophic food price increases. There simply would not have been such a catastrophic rise in prices," Zelensky stressed.

