Facts

17:39 20.06.2022

There are no guarantees that Russia not to attack them again after unblocking Ukrainian ports – Zelensky

2 min read
There are no guarantees that Russia not to attack them again after unblocking Ukrainian ports – Zelensky

There is no progress in the process of unblocking Ukrainian ports, because no real tool has been found to guarantee that Russia will not attack them again, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, speaking via video link at a meeting of the Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union on Monday.

"We are conducting complex multi-level negotiations to unblock Ukrainian ports. But you see – there is no progress yet. Because no real tool has been found yet to ensure that Russia does not attack them again," he said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is setting up exports by rail and through neighboring countries so that last year's harvest and this year's harvest could reach consumers.

"But it is possible to send a much smaller volume on new routes and in a much longer time. As a result, these are more expensive supplies," he noted.

The food crisis in the world, the President said, "will persist as long as the colonization war continues, Russia's war against our state, and as long as our ports are blocked."

Also, he recalled, Ukraine was one of the main European producers of fertilizers. "And now production is actually stopped – again because of the war. Some producers do not have raw materials and are even able to work because of the threat of Russian missile strikes and other consequences of military actions. Some of the companies are already in combat zones and have simply been crushed by Russian troops."

"Have you heard about this from your Russian partners, with whom you maintain communication? Did they tell you about it? I am sure they are telling you completely different things," Zelensky said.

According to him, Russia "really needs this crisis" because "they are trying to use you and the suffering of people to put pressure on democratic states that have imposed sanctions against Russia."

"I emphasize: the sanctions policy is aimed only at Russia to stop trying to turn Ukraine into its slave," Zelensky said.

AD

HOT NEWS

Food prices bring war in Ukraine to African families - Zelensky

SBU detains saboteur who was preparing explosions on Ukrainian railway

Zelensky: Ukraine should be part of Three Seas Initiative

Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Rada appeals to EU countries to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

LATEST

Ukraine has shown it cannot be broken – Zelensky at Global Policy Forum

Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia should be candidates for EU – Orban

Food prices bring war in Ukraine to African families - Zelensky

Ukraine proposes to create effective mechanism for compensation of damage by Russia through intl agreement, special commission with Asset Fund - Dpty Head of Justice Ministry

Switzerland to hold conference on restoration of Ukraine in July

Global IT community launches initiative to support Ukrainian startups

Adonis medical group will move maternity hospital located on left bank of Kyiv due to non-renewal of lease

SBU detains saboteur who was preparing explosions on Ukrainian railway

Zelensky: Ukraine should be part of Three Seas Initiative

Brussels once again extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea by year

AD
AD
AD
AD