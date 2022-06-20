Facts

15:38 20.06.2022

Adonis medical group will move maternity hospital located on left bank of Kyiv due to non-renewal of lease

Adonis medical group will move maternity hospital located on left bank of Kyiv due to non-renewal of lease

The Adonis medical group of companies will relocate a family-type maternity hospital located on the left bank of Kyiv due to non-renewal of the lease of the premises.

"The circumstances under which we are forced to relocate the maternity hospital do not depend on us. The owner of the building did not renew the lease of the premises, and therefore we are forced to leave it before the end of the week," the medical group said.

Adonis clarifies that the full medical teams work in the maternity hospital in Sofiyivska Borschahivka.

"All patients who have entered into obstetric agreements with Adonis Center LLC in connection with these circumstances will receive obstetric services at the clinic in Sofiyivska Borschahivka. Adonis ambulance transportation is free and round-the-clock (including during curfew hours)," the company said.

The clinic reported that over the years of operation of the maternity hospital on the left bank, more than 800 babies were born.

As reported, the Adonis international group of companies opened a family-type maternity hospital on Sofiyivska Borschahivka.

Adonis is a network of private medical centers for adults and children founded over 20 years ago. It includes 12 branches in Kyiv and the region, including two own maternity hospitals and a stem cell laboratory.

In the branches of the clinic, doctors receive patients in 66 medical areas.

