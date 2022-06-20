Facts

14:48 20.06.2022

Zelensky: Ukraine should be part of Three Seas Initiative

2 min read
Zelensky: Ukraine should be part of Three Seas Initiative

Ukraine should become a member of the Three Seas Initiative, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said at the summit of the initiative on Monday, speaking via video link.

"Ukraine should be a member of the Three Seas initiative. It is not right that our country is outside of this wonderful initiative," he said.

Zelensky proposed to "strengthen the interpretation of cooperation within the Three Seas initiative, emphasizing the importance of logistics. "It is the Three Seas initiative states that are our connection with the free world. The supply of weapons to Ukraine, the supply of fuel, transport flows, green corridors for the export of Ukrainian food, the migration of people – all this works through the territory of the states participating in this initiative," the President said.

Speaking about cooperation in the energy sector, Zelensky recalled that Ukraine has one of the largest gas storage facilities in the region. "Using the possibilities of interconnectors Poland-Slovakia, Poland-Ukraine, we can meet the needs of all countries of the Three Seas initiative. Our electrical exports can become our contribution to the energy balance of your countries. And it will help you become independent from Russian energy pressure," Zelensky stressed.

According to him, "we must do everything to make the trans-European corridor Via Carpathia work at 100 percent, uniting Northern and Southern Europe." Zelensky noted that Ukraine can play the role of one of the logistics centers. "We can join Via Carpathia now," he said.

"We must work on expanding the checkpoints at the borders of Ukraine, we can provide support for many infrastructure projects in the field of digitalization, and strengthen our regional digital ties," the president said.

He also called on initiative members to take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine as "the biggest project of our generation."

The Three Seas Initiative, also known as the Baltic-Adriatic-Black Sea Initiative, is an association of twelve EU states located in Central and Eastern Europe. The territory of the participating countries has access to the Adriatic, Baltic and the Black Seas.

Tags: #three_seas
AD

HOT NEWS

Food prices bring war in Ukraine to African families - Zelensky

There are no guarantees that Russia not to attack them again after unblocking Ukrainian ports – Zelensky

SBU detains saboteur who was preparing explosions on Ukrainian railway

Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Rada appeals to EU countries to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

LATEST

Ukraine has shown it cannot be broken – Zelensky at Global Policy Forum

Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia should be candidates for EU – Orban

Food prices bring war in Ukraine to African families - Zelensky

There are no guarantees that Russia not to attack them again after unblocking Ukrainian ports – Zelensky

Ukraine proposes to create effective mechanism for compensation of damage by Russia through intl agreement, special commission with Asset Fund - Dpty Head of Justice Ministry

Switzerland to hold conference on restoration of Ukraine in July

Global IT community launches initiative to support Ukrainian startups

Adonis medical group will move maternity hospital located on left bank of Kyiv due to non-renewal of lease

SBU detains saboteur who was preparing explosions on Ukrainian railway

Brussels once again extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea by year

AD
AD
AD
AD