Facts

13:09 20.06.2022

Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation forces over the past 24 hours amounted to about 200 military personnel, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on Facebook.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 until June 20 amounted to about 33,800 (+200) people, 1,477 tanks (+9), 3,588 (+11) armored vehicles, 749 (+4) artillery systems, 238 (+3) multiple rocket launchers," it said.

In addition, the Russian army lost three drones, four motor vehicles and one tanker truck.

"The enemy suffered the heaviest losses in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhia directions. The data is being clarified," the General Staff said.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

13:19 14.06.2022
Russian aggressor loses about 32,500 personnel in Ukraine – General Staff

Russian aggressor loses about 32,500 personnel in Ukraine – General Staff

14:36 07.06.2022
Russian Army has lost more than 31,000 of military personnel, 1,390 tanks since start of Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

Russian Army has lost more than 31,000 of military personnel, 1,390 tanks since start of Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

14:02 07.06.2022
Ukrainian military complete theoretical training, start practical firing from PzH 2000 howitzers – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian military complete theoretical training, start practical firing from PzH 2000 howitzers – AFU General Staff

13:05 07.06.2022
Number of Armed Forces of Belarus expected to increase to 80,000 people – General Staff

Number of Armed Forces of Belarus expected to increase to 80,000 people – General Staff

10:37 03.06.2022
Combat losses of Russian army personnel reach almost 31,000 in 100 days of full-scale invasion - General Staff

Combat losses of Russian army personnel reach almost 31,000 in 100 days of full-scale invasion - General Staff

12:34 02.06.2022
Russia has lost about 150 soldiers, two tanks and two aircraft in Ukraine on June 1 – AFU General Staff

Russia has lost about 150 soldiers, two tanks and two aircraft in Ukraine on June 1 – AFU General Staff

10:42 31.05.2022
Chief of Defense Intelligence Agency appointed head of coordinating HQ for treatment of prisoners of war - General Staff

Chief of Defense Intelligence Agency appointed head of coordinating HQ for treatment of prisoners of war - General Staff

20:12 30.05.2022
Invaders leave Mykolayivka of Kherson region, but continue attacking Severodonetsk – AFU General Staff

Invaders leave Mykolayivka of Kherson region, but continue attacking Severodonetsk – AFU General Staff

16:53 26.05.2022
There are no signs of Russia's strike group creation in Chernihiv direction – AFU General Staff

There are no signs of Russia's strike group creation in Chernihiv direction – AFU General Staff

11:36 26.05.2022
Russian army loses 29,600 people, over 1,300 tanks during invasion into Ukraine - General Staff

Russian army loses 29,600 people, over 1,300 tanks during invasion into Ukraine - General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU detains saboteur who was preparing explosions on Ukrainian railway

Zelensky: Ukraine should be part of Three Seas Initiative

Rada appeals to EU countries to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

Ukrainian IT army attacks more than 400 Russian websites on June 13-19

Some 323 children killed, 586 injured amid Russian aggression against Ukraine – PGO

LATEST

Adonis medical group will move maternity hospital located on left bank of Kyiv due to non-renewal of lease

SBU detains saboteur who was preparing explosions on Ukrainian railway

Zelensky: Ukraine should be part of Three Seas Initiative

Brussels once again extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea by year

Israel is delaying the fulfillment of the promise to treat the Ukrainian military - the Embassy

Ukraine proposes framework agreement on security guarantees, bilateral agreements with each guarantor country - Yermak

Rada appeals to EU countries to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

Tkachenko calls on G7 countries to support Ukraine's culture, media

Ukrainian IT army attacks more than 400 Russian websites on June 13-19

Zelensky: Only positive decision on Ukraine's EU candidacy meets interests of entire Europe

AD
AD
AD
AD