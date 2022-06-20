Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation forces over the past 24 hours amounted to about 200 military personnel, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on Facebook.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 until June 20 amounted to about 33,800 (+200) people, 1,477 tanks (+9), 3,588 (+11) armored vehicles, 749 (+4) artillery systems, 238 (+3) multiple rocket launchers," it said.

In addition, the Russian army lost three drones, four motor vehicles and one tanker truck.

"The enemy suffered the heaviest losses in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhia directions. The data is being clarified," the General Staff said.