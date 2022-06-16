Facts

14:12 16.06.2022

Israel is part of Western democracy and must make efforts to protect the Ukrainian civilians - Ambassador Korniychuk



Ukraine is asking Israel to sell missile defense systems, which will protect the civilian population and will not affect the interests of official Jerusalem. The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this at i24news TV channel.

«We talking just about defensive equipment, not about weapon. I apply for the Israeli government to think about supplying selling us, not donating, the antimissile. It is not killing, its helping to protect civilians – women and children, they suffering most. The number of causalities that people die during this escalation since February 24 is greater, than the number of disease people in Israel since the war for independence. We need to protect our civilians with some antimissile, that Israel is good about», - he said.

At the same time, Yevhen Korniychuk stressed that providing Ukraine with such a system «will not affect the interests of Israel».

«The war in central Europe in the 21st century is something that needs to stop! Israel is part of the Western world, Western democracy, it must make efforts to end the war. Israel needs to do more», - the ambassador concluded.

