Reznikov: Third meeting in Ramstein format shows NATO's unity, readiness to give more weapons

Following the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, which took place in Brussels on June 15, 2022, more weapons will be delivered to Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"These are 155-mm guns, HIMARS, Harpoons and others from the USA; helicopters from Slovakia; artillery from Canada, Poland and the Netherlands, MLRS from Germany. And something more," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

According to Reznikov, the third meeting in the Ramstein format showed NATO's unity and readiness to provide more weapons to fight for freedom and independence.

The meeting was held at the initiative of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin with the participation of Chief of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley in order to strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine. The meeting was attended by Reznikov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yevhen Moisiuk and heads of defense departments of about 50 states of the world.

"Ukraine will continue its fight for Freedom and Independence. Our partners will continue to support Ukraine. NATO has the greatest unity in its history. Ukraine will win," Reznikov said after the meeting.