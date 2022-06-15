Facts

13:06 15.06.2022

Stoltenberg: Zelensky to address NATO leaders at Madrid summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will address the leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization within the framework of the alliance summit to be held in Madrid on June 28-30, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

He said at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday on the eve of the meeting of the alliance's defense ministers, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine, that President Zelensky would be invited to the Madrid summit - he will be invited to address all the leaders when they meet together at the end of the month.

The Secretary General clarified that NATO leaders would welcome Zelensky personally, but if it is not possible for him, he can speak through a video conference, adding that they are looking forward to Zelensky's speech.

 

