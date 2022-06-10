It’s possible to disrupt occupiers' plans in Zaporizhia region, we’re moving forward in Kharkiv region – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes a certain positive at the front in Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions.

"The frontline situation has not changed much. Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, and other cities of Donbas, which the occupiers now consider key targets, are holding on. We have a certain positive in Zaporizhia region, where it is possible to disrupt the plans of the occupiers. We are gradually moving forward in Kharkiv region, liberating our land. We are holding the defense in Mykolaiv direction," he said on Thursday evening in a traditional video message.

He also thanked the signalmen, who, according to him, "restored television broadcasting in Kharkiv in a day after the morning shelling." "Hitting TV centers, destroying communication channels, leaving people isolated is a tactic of the occupiers, without which they really cannot, since openness and honesty are also weapons against everything that Russia carries," Zelensky said.