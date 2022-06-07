Facts

18:54 07.06.2022

Granting English with business communication language status could be Ukraine's another step towards EU – language ombudsman

1 min read
Granting English with business communication language status could be Ukraine's another step towards EU – language ombudsman

Ukrainian Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin has said he supports the proposal of the Cabinet of Ministers to grand English the status of business communication language in Ukraine.

"I support any initiatives in favor of increasing the level of foreign languages among the citizens of Ukraine. Granting English the status of business communication language in Ukraine is one of important steps with which Ukraine reaffirms its aspirations towards being a European country. There is a well-known truth – as many languages you know, as many times you are a human being," the press service of the ombudsman quoted him as saying.

Membership of Ukraine in the European Federation of National Institutions for Language (EFNIL), which Ukraine gained on March 21, 2022, is important in this context, he said.

Kremin also said that granting English the status of business communication language could also help to improve the level of teaching foreign languages at the higher education establishments.

As reported, earlier Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the government was considering the issue of granting English with the status of language for business communication in Ukraine.

Tags: #language #ombudsman
