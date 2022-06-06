Facts

12:39 06.06.2022

Over UAH 1.5 bln collected on UNITED24 online platform for Ukraine's needs in one month – Zelensky

1 min read
The UNITED24 online platform has collected over UAH 1.5 billion in a month for the needs of Ukraine during the war, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"More than UAH 1,500,000,000. We managed to collect this amount in four weeks on the UNITED24 online platform," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Zelensky thanked the national football team of Ukraine, the participants of the Save Ukraine - #StopWar charity telethon, the charity auction in Washington, and everyone who joined the initiative. "Each contribution matters for Ukraine's victory," the president added.

