12:57 04.06.2022

Zelensky, presenting United24 in Washington: it's not just fundraising, it's one of opportunities to prove to Russia that evil won't win

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has presented the United24 platform in Washington, emphasizing that this is not just fundraising, but also one of the opportunities to prove to the Russian Federation that evil won't win.

"I want to tell you a story so that you understand what this war means to us. I want to tell you about Svitlana Klymenko. She works as a nurse in a hospital in the city of Ivankiv near our capital. On February 24, the first day of the Russian invasion, Svitlana lost her husband. He worked as an emergency medical assistant and went on a call to the area where Russian troops were trying to advance on Kyiv. From that day, the first day of the war, he is considered missing. The war also took another beloved of Svitlana - her son. He died in Mariupol," Zelensky said during the presentation of the United24 platform in Washington.

The president also said that Svitlana spent more than a month in the occupation until her city - Ivankiv - was liberated from Russian invaders. Throughout the occupation, she worked in a hospital and helped save people.

"Like thousands of doctors and nurses who have been saving people since February 24. Children, women, the elderly. Because the Russian Federation does not spare anyone. We must do everything to support them. So that they have something to treat with, so that they have somewhere to treat, so that we have armored ambulances, protected from Russian troops who shoot them," Zelensky said.

He stressed that the Russian army is very brutal and is trying not only to kill as many people as possible, but also to destroy all the infrastructure necessary for life.

"But people should have somewhere to return. Already now. Already today. That is why I initiated the creation of a special platform United24. This is not just fundraising. This is also one of the opportunities to prove to the Russian Federation that evil cannot win. Thousands of wounded people need help. Thousands of objects need to be restored. Ladies and gentlemen, you can join this," the head of state urged.

Zelensky also noted that the assistance would be used as efficiently and transparently as possible.

"We guarantee that thanks to these contributions, your names will forever remain in the history of Ukraine, the history of the defense of freedom and democracy. Please join United24 today," he said.

Tags: #united24
20:03 18.05.2022
Andriy Shevchenko becomes first ambassador of UNITED 24

17:36 20.04.2022
Govt approves United24 procedure for using official accounts for donations in support of Ukraine – PM

