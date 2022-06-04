Facts

12:03 04.06.2022

Macron doesn't rule out visit to Kyiv in near future - media

1 min read
Macron doesn't rule out visit to Kyiv in near future - media

French leader Emmanuel Macron did not rule out a visit to Kyiv in the near future, French media reported.

"Today, I do not exclude anything. We want to increase financial and military support for Ukraine. And, finally, do everything to export grain from Ukraine," Le Figaro quoted Macron as saying.

It is noted that Macron mentioned his possible visit to Kyiv in the context of a conversation about Russian President Vladimir Putin, who "made a historical and fundamental mistake for his people, for himself and for history."

Tags: #kyiv #macron
