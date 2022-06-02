Russia has lost about 150 soldiers, two tanks and two aircraft in Ukraine on June 1 – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day, June 1, amounted to about 150 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Thursday morning, June 2, amounted to about 30,850 people, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost two tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion it has lost 1,363 and 3,354 respectively.

Also, over the past day, two aircraft of the occupiers and two enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level were destroyed in Ukraine, and their total number since February 24 has reached 210 and 521, respectively.

During the day, the Russian Federation also lost in Ukraine two artillery systems, one air defense system, two units of special equipment and 35 units of automotive equipment, including tankers with fuel and lubricants.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost 661 artillery systems, 207 multiple rocket launchers, 95 air defense systems, 175 helicopters, 120 cruise missiles, 2,325 cars and tankers, 51 units of special equipment and 13 vessels in Ukraine.

"The greatest losses of the enemy (over the past day) were observed in Bakhmut direction," the summary says.

At the same time, the General Staff stressed that the data are being clarified.