At meeting in Ramstein format, countries announce new ways of support that could change rules in this war – Reznikov

At the meeting in Ramstein format, the countries announced new ways of support that could change the rules of the game in Russia's war against Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"With optimism, I can repeat the assessment made by another great friend of Ukraine, Minister Lloyd Austin III: at today's meeting, countries announced new ways of support that could become a game changing in this war," Reznikov said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The head of the Defense Ministry said Ukraine received confirmation of the strengthening of coastal defense. According to him, other pleasant surprises were also discussed, which will strengthen the power of the Ukrainian army.

"I hope that at the next meeting in June I will be able to report to my colleagues on the results of the use of weapons, which was discussed at the meeting on May 23. Thus, among other things, we have already received confirmation of the strengthening of our coastal defense. In particular, we are talking about launchers and Harpoon anti-ship missiles. The solution was found thanks to the combined efforts of several of our partner countries. We also talked about other pleasant surprises that will strengthen the power of the Ukrainian army and will be unpleasant for the enemy. But more on that later," Reznikov said.

He said Rammstein is becoming a real coalition of the free world in support of Ukraine.

"I am glad that the number of participating countries is increasing, only Antarctica is not represented among the continents," the minister said.

Reznikov said that, together with his colleagues, he briefed the partners about the situation at the front and the changes that have occurred since the recent meeting.

"We noted the progress in the supply of 155-mm artillery and outlined the primary needs of the Ukrainian defenders. If timing and transition were the key words at the first meeting, this time the word coordination was added. We will focus our efforts on ensuring that international support has the maximum effect" he said.

Reznikov said that last week he had a meaningful conversation with German Federal Minister Christine Lambrecht, during which the Gepard anti-aircraft armored vehicles were discussed. "I am grateful for everything that Germany began to do for Ukraine," the head of the Defense Ministry said.

According to him, all participants of the meeting expressed their unwavering support for Ukraine in the war with Russia and expressed admiration for the heroism and professionalism of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the resilience of the entire Ukrainian people.