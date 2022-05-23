Ukraine suspends intl adoption – Ombudswoman

Ukraine temporarily suspended international adoption for the period of the war, but is grateful to partner countries that give asylum to Ukrainian children, said the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

"There is a request from many states to adopt our children, but there is a note from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that we have suspended any international adoption. Because the child has left and can be considered an orphan, but maybe his parents will be found," Ombudswoman Liudmyla Denisova told Interfax–Ukraine at the Russia War Crimes House exhibition in Davos during the World Economic Forum.

According to her, there are no problems with Ukrainian children who have left for partner countries, and Ukraine is grateful for the asylum provided to them and ensuring their safety.

"Then there will be time to give him [the child] the appropriate status and decide his fate," Denisova said.

At the same time, she spoke about the problem that exists with the forced export of Ukrainian orphans and children deprived of parental care to Russia. According to her, such information has been confirmed in relation to 2,161 children.

The Ombudswoman reported that these children were taken out and are now being prepared for adoption by Russian citizens. "This is a genocide of the Ukrainian people. This is clearly established in the Convention on Combating Genocide and is also defined by the Rome Statute," Denisova stressed.

The exhibition Russia War Crimes House is organized by the Pinchuk Foundation and PinchukArtCentre in partnership with the President’s Office of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the publication Ukrayinska Truth and the Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.