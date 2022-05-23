Facts

20:28 23.05.2022

Ukraine suspends intl adoption – Ombudswoman

2 min read
Ukraine suspends intl adoption – Ombudswoman

Ukraine temporarily suspended international adoption for the period of the war, but is grateful to partner countries that give asylum to Ukrainian children, said the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

"There is a request from many states to adopt our children, but there is a note from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that we have suspended any international adoption. Because the child has left and can be considered an orphan, but maybe his parents will be found," Ombudswoman Liudmyla Denisova told Interfax–Ukraine at the Russia War Crimes House exhibition in Davos during the World Economic Forum.

According to her, there are no problems with Ukrainian children who have left for partner countries, and Ukraine is grateful for the asylum provided to them and ensuring their safety.

"Then there will be time to give him [the child] the appropriate status and decide his fate," Denisova said.

At the same time, she spoke about the problem that exists with the forced export of Ukrainian orphans and children deprived of parental care to Russia. According to her, such information has been confirmed in relation to 2,161 children.

The Ombudswoman reported that these children were taken out and are now being prepared for adoption by Russian citizens. "This is a genocide of the Ukrainian people. This is clearly established in the Convention on Combating Genocide and is also defined by the Rome Statute," Denisova stressed.

The exhibition Russia War Crimes House is organized by the Pinchuk Foundation and PinchukArtCentre in partnership with the President’s Office of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the publication Ukrayinska Truth and the Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.

Tags: #adoption
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:30 14.03.2022
Interstate adoption impossible during time of war – social policy ministry

Interstate adoption impossible during time of war – social policy ministry

18:13 17.03.2015
Rada approves introduction of special procedures in some districts of Donbas after local elections

Rada approves introduction of special procedures in some districts of Donbas after local elections

12:33 01.06.2013
Ukraine to strengthen control over observance of rights of children adopted by foreigners

Ukraine to strengthen control over observance of rights of children adopted by foreigners

15:30 18.01.2013
Yanukovych proposed to introduce international norms in Ukraine's law on adoption, children's ombudsman says

Yanukovych proposed to introduce international norms in Ukraine's law on adoption, children's ombudsman says

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two dozen countries announce new military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Invaders unsuccessfully try to advance in Ukraine’s east – AFU General Staff

Court permits arrest of Yanukovych for signing 'Kharkiv Pact'

Denisova on crimes of Russian occupiers on sexual grounds: Oleksandrivka in Kherson region becoming second Bucha

Some 24 settlements already been liberated in Kharkiv region – Zaluzhny

LATEST

Two dozen countries announce new military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

USA hands over $185 mln, 21 armored vehicles to Ukrainian border guards and police

Vodafone Ukraine expands provision of free minutes, gigabytes in roaming to 32 countries

Invaders unsuccessfully try to advance in Ukraine’s east – AFU General Staff

Court permits arrest of Yanukovych for signing 'Kharkiv Pact'

Denisova on crimes of Russian occupiers on sexual grounds: Oleksandrivka in Kherson region becoming second Bucha

Some 24 settlements already been liberated in Kharkiv region – Zaluzhny

Russia conducting intensive fire influence with tactical missile systems, aircraft along entire contact line – Defense Ministry

Denisova: Russia forcibly deports 1.4 mln Ukrainian citizens to its territory

Johnson writes letter to Ukrainian children: I hope with all my heart that soon you will be free to return to your homes

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD