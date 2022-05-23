As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, at least 4,600 civilians die, of which 232 children - Prosecutor General

The number of confirmed civilian casualties from Russian armed aggression has reached 4,600, including 232 children, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova said.

"These figures do not include data from the temporarily occupied territories. However, we can observe from satellite images and other sources that the situation there is catastrophic: ... many cities and towns have been destroyed to the ground," she said during the opening of the Russia War Crimes House exhibition on Monday in a building that for many years was a Russian house in Davos.

Venediktova said that Russia's war crimes are confirmed by domestic and international investigations, journalistic investigations, and reports by human rights organizations.

"The crimes, typical atrocities committed by the Russian Armed Forces, documented by investigators and the prosecutor's office, speak of deliberate cruelty and violence against civilians," the prosecutor general said.

The exhibition is organized by the Pinchuk Foundation and the PinchukArtCentre in partnership with the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrayinska Pravda publication and the Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.

The purpose of the Russia War Crimes House project is to present the main facts, give names and dates, show specific faces and give at least some victims of the war the opportunity to tell their real stories.