Russian army has lost about 28,700 soldiers during full–scale invasion of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost 28,700 soldiers, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to May 20 approximately amounted to: personnel – about 28,700 (plus 200) people were eliminated, tanks ‒ 1,263 (plus nine) units, armored combat vehicles ‒ 3,090 (plus 27) units, artillery systems – 596 (plus one) units, MLRS - 200 (plus one) units, air defense equipment - 93 units, aircraft – 204 (plus one) units, helicopters – 168 (plus one) units, operational-tactical level UAVs – 460 (plus five), cruise missiles – 103, ships/boats - 13 units, motor vehicles and tankers - 2162 (plus five) units, special equipment – 43," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement published on the Telegram channel.

The ministry stressed that the greatest losses of the enemy over the past day on Thursday were observed in Bakhmut direction.