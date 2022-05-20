Facts

10:51 20.05.2022

Russian army has lost about 28,700 soldiers during full–scale invasion of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Russian army has lost about 28,700 soldiers during full–scale invasion of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost 28,700 soldiers, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to May 20 approximately amounted to: personnel – about 28,700 (plus 200) people were eliminated, tanks ‒ 1,263 (plus nine) units, armored combat vehicles ‒ 3,090 (plus 27) units, artillery systems – 596 (plus one) units, MLRS - 200 (plus one) units, air defense equipment - 93 units, aircraft – 204 (plus one) units, helicopters – 168 (plus one) units, operational-tactical level UAVs – 460 (plus five), cruise missiles – 103, ships/boats - 13 units, motor vehicles and tankers - 2162 (plus five) units, special equipment – 43," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement published on the Telegram channel.

The ministry stressed that the greatest losses of the enemy over the past day on Thursday were observed in Bakhmut direction.

15:55 17.05.2022
Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

14:29 11.05.2022
Russian pilots massively trying to hide their involvement in war against Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Agency

19:51 08.04.2022
Russians not interested in military service under contract – Ukraine's Defense Intelligence

14:54 07.04.2022
Defense Ministry's Intelligence Agency publishes list of military personnel of 48th separate battalion of operational purpose of Russian Guard, participating in genocide of Ukrainians in Kyiv region

11:32 16.06.2021
Defense Ministry to transfer three hotels in Kyiv, Lviv, Kryvy Rih for privatization

10:41 15.09.2020
Multinational exercises Rapid Trident-2020 to start in Lviv region – Defense ministry

15:15 23.07.2019
Russia-led militants fire shells at Ukrainian army positions near Luhanske on Tuesday morning

17:49 28.11.2017
Defense ministry, Microsoft Ukraine sign memo of cooperation

13:23 09.01.2016
Beyond Kyiv control town of Donetsk region recruits mercenaries for fighting in Syria

