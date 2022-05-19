Facts

15:53 19.05.2022

Russia starts engineering equipment of Ziabrovka airfield in Gomel region, situation in Transnistria stable, tense - General Staff

The Russian Federation has begun work on the Ziabrovka airfield in Gomel region of Belarus, which can be used as a military base, deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said.

"According to reports, the enemy has started measures to equip the Ziabrovka airfield in Gomel region, which can later be used as a Russian military base on the territory of the Republic of Belarus," Hromov said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center on Thursday.

He informed that in Brest and Grodno regions of Belarus, the ability of local authorities to form government bodies and territorial defense units is being tested. According to Hromov, at one of the training grounds, training was held in building a pontoon crossing and forcing the water barrier of the Neman River by units of the 6th separate motorized rifle brigade of the city of Grodno.

"Probably, the Belarusians are haunted by the laurels of the battalion tactical group of the 74th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which crossed the Siversky Donets River near Bilohorodka, Luhansk region, and suffered significant losses," the representative of the General Staff noted.

He said that the situation on the territory and around the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic is characterized as stable and tense. "The personnel of the operational group of Russian troops are in the barracks. No mass movement of personnel and equipment has been identified. Structural units of the Ministry of Defense of the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic have been transferred to daily operation. At the same time, platoon groups that are intended for anti-sabotage operations continue to be on standby in the units," Hromov said.

