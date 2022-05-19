European Commission to assess Ukraine's application for EU membership by end of June – Scholz

The European Commission will assess Ukraine's application for membership in the European Union by the end of June, German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"Ukraine has applied for membership in the European Union. Before the Council of the European Union meets, the Commission will assess the application, presumably, at the end of June," Scholz said in the German parliament on Thursday.

He referred to French President Emmanuel Macron, who said that the admission to the EU was not a matter of several months or years but promised to support Ukraine throughout the process.