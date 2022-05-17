Russian army has lost about 27,900 soldiers since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost 27,900 soldiers, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to May 17 approximately amounted to personnel - about 27,900 (plus 200) people were eliminated, tanks ‒ 1,235 (plus seven) units, armored combat vehicles ‒ 3009 (plus 35) units, artillery systems – 578 (plus one) units, MLRS - 198 (plus three) units, air defense equipment - 90 (plus one) units, aircraft – 201 (plus one) units, helicopters – 167 (plus two) units, operational-tactical level UAVs – 436 (plus nine), cruise missiles - 97, ships/boats - 13 units, automotive equipment and tankers – 2,109 (plus eight) units, special equipment – 43 (plus one)," the General Staff said in a Facebook post.

The greatest losses of the enemy over the past day were observed in Lymansky and Zaporizhia directions. The data is being updated.