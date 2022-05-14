Facts

14:57 14.05.2022

Relatives of Mariupol defenders ask leader of China to contribute to rescue of Ukrainian servicemen

Relatives of Ukrainian servicemen defending Mariupol are asking President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping to facilitate the evacuation of soldiers from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant through the extraction procedure.

The relatives of Ukrainian fighters announced the corresponding appeal to the Chinese leader at a briefing in Kyiv on Saturday.

"Today, after all the negotiations, there is one more person in the world whom it will be difficult for Putin to refuse. We believe that strong and noble China is able to make decisions in the name of the good, in the name of values, because it stands guard over these values. We ask the esteemed leader of China, Xi Jinping, to show great love and care for world values ​​and great oriental wisdom - to join the rescue of the defenders of Mariupol," wife of a Ukrainian soldier blocked at Azovstal, Natalia Zarytska said.

Father of the Azov fighter, Stavr Vyshniak, in turn, added that Ukrainian servicemen are under constant attack from Russian servicemen, without proper medical care, without medicines and supplies of water and food.

"We, parents, relatives and friends of the fighters, again and again ask the entire world community to carry out the extraction procedure, we ask that our soldiers, wounded fighters, as well as the bodies of the dead be taken to a third country, where they will remain until the end of hostilities," Vyshniak said.

He recalled that the relatives of the Ukrainian military personnel turned to all world leaders for help in facilitating the extraction procedure.

"The only person you can still turn to is the leader of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. We ask the President of the People's Republic of China to take all necessary measures to ensure and carry out the extraction procedure, to act as an intermediary and act as a third party and a guarantor of security," the father of the Ukrainian fighter said.

He noted that China has great economic and political ties with the Russian Federation, and the Chinese leader has personal influence on the President of Russia.

"We ask you to intervene and become a peacemaker, become a salvation for the fighters at Azovstal," Vyshniak said.

Marine Corpsman Anna Ivleeva, wife of a Ukrainian soldier, also a marine, who is on Azovstal, added that the Chinese leader could have a dialogue with Putin. "Therefore, we very much ask you to hold this fruitful dialogue and, with the help of the extraction procedure, take our fighters to a third country," she said.

