Zelensky: I am ready to talk with Putin, but without his intermediaries, on terms of dialogue

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but without his intermediaries and on the terms of dialogue, not ultimatums.

"I am ready to talk with Putin. But only with him. Without any of his intermediaries. And on the terms of dialogue, and not on the terms of ultimatums," Zelensky said in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1, published on the head of state's Telegram channel on Friday.

At the same time, the president noted that the very issue of negotiations with Putin is becoming more complicated day by day.

"Because every day [Russia] occupies small, I would say, towns, where people live or lived, unfortunately, we state that people lived. Because many of them left their homes. And many people were killed. When we de-occupy these places, we see traces of tortures, executions and destruction of infrastructure by the Russian military. And it is precisely because of this the possibilities of negotiations become more complicated," he said.

Also, according to him, the Ukrainian society itself is not positive about the negotiations between the President of Ukraine and the President of Russia.

Answering the question of what kind of peace Ukraine wants, Zelensky replied that it should be Russia's respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, traditions and people, language and people, society and independence.

"All this was violated by the Russian Federation. It needs to be restored. What does this mean? Withdraw your troops. It goes without saying that all the loot should be returned - but these are not values ​​for us. Living people are values... Please go beyond the borders of our state" he said.