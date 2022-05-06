Facts

18:54 06.05.2022

About 1 mln people returned to Ukraine in past few weeks – PM

1 min read
About 1 million people have returned to Ukraine in the past few weeks, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"About 1 million people have already returned to Ukraine in the past few weeks. The return flow is now bigger than the outflow from Ukraine," Shmyhal said in an interview with Poland's state-run television channel TVP.

According to research and government data, 99% of Ukrainians who had to leave the country in light of current events have plans to return home as soon as the situation becomes more or less safe, the prime minister said.

