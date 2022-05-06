Facts

17:47 06.05.2022

Zelensky to Icelandic parliament: Russia wants Ukrainians to be silent labor force

2 min read
Zelensky to Icelandic parliament: Russia wants Ukrainians to be silent labor force

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the forced deportation of Ukrainians from Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia to its outlying regions is being carried out so that they become a silent labor force there.

Speaking before the Icelandic Parliament, the head of state said the nature and weather conditions in Ukraine create favorable opportunities for agriculture.

"However, look at the full-scale war that continues on our soil. Look at what the Russian military is doing. Even in such comfortable conditions, they managed to create inferno. For what? Everything is very frank: so that we never have democracy, so that we there has never been independence. So that our land, our nature can be used against our interests. So that our resources work for a foreign state. And so that our people are just a silent labor force," Zelensky said in his video addressing.

He also called on the Icelandic parliamentarians to pay attention to the number of Ukrainian citizens deported to Russia.

"More than 500,000 of our people have already been deported to Russia. They were forced to go there. Everything is taken away from them. Their documents are taken away, their means of communication are taken away. They are sent to outlying regions of a foreign land. Russia. They are trying to assimilate by force there. Some 500,000 deported people! This is a large number. And you know, this is more than the total population of your beautiful country," Zelensky said.

More news: https://t.me/interfaxuk_eng

Tags: #zelensky #iceland
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:59 06.05.2022
Russia does not believe in prosecution for war crimes – Zelensky at CHATHAM HOUSE

Russia does not believe in prosecution for war crimes – Zelensky at CHATHAM HOUSE

17:42 06.05.2022
Zelensky invites Iceland to take part in country's energy modernization

Zelensky invites Iceland to take part in country's energy modernization

15:53 06.05.2022
Zelensky, FMs of Baltic states discuss support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression

Zelensky, FMs of Baltic states discuss support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression

09:57 06.05.2022
Zelensky: Russia has brought to Ukraine such medical problems, which until recently could not be imagined

Zelensky: Russia has brought to Ukraine such medical problems, which until recently could not be imagined

17:18 05.05.2022
Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss with strengthening support for Ukraine

Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss with strengthening support for Ukraine

19:26 04.05.2022
Zelensky, Rutte discuss ways to bring war criminals to justice

Zelensky, Rutte discuss ways to bring war criminals to justice

12:35 04.05.2022
Zelensky: You think you're doing business with Russia, and then missile hits your house

Zelensky: You think you're doing business with Russia, and then missile hits your house

11:54 04.05.2022
Zelensky against freezing of conflict with Russia

Zelensky against freezing of conflict with Russia

11:51 04.05.2022
Zelensky urges intl business to directly support Ukraine

Zelensky urges intl business to directly support Ukraine

16:21 03.05.2022
Zelensky: Rada's agenda includes wise rationalism, healthy nationalism

Zelensky: Rada's agenda includes wise rationalism, healthy nationalism

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

German chancellor's visit to Ukraine on May 9 would be powerful step – Zelensky at Chatham House

Russia's nuclear blackmail born of sense of impunity – Zelensky at Chatham House

Vereschuk: Another exchange of prisoners takes place, 28 servicemen, 13 civilians return home

Zelensky invites Iceland to take part in country's energy modernization

Ukrainian servicemen hit Russian frigate in Black Sea using Neptune missile – media

LATEST

Estonia to help Ukraine to restore Zhytomyr region – FM

About 1 mln people returned to Ukraine in past few weeks – PM

Lithuanian FM announces need to continue weapons supply to Ukraine

German chancellor's visit to Ukraine on May 9 would be powerful step – Zelensky at Chatham House

Russia's nuclear blackmail born of sense of impunity – Zelensky at Chatham House

World is just steps away from political chaos – Zelensky at Chatham House

Vereschuk: Another exchange of prisoners takes place, 28 servicemen, 13 civilians return home

Ambassador Korniychuk: By intensifying diplomatic conflict with Israel, Russia is actually helping Ukraine

Estonia sends weapons, munitions worth EUR 230 mln to Ukraine – Defense Investment Center

G7 leaders to discuss possibility of additional sanctions against Russia on May 8

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD