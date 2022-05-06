Facts

11:52 06.05.2022

According to partner intelligence services, Russia intends to declare full-fledged war on May 9 - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that according to partner intelligence services, Russia has intentions to declare a full-fledged war on May 9.

"According to partner intelligence services, Russia has such intentions to declare a full-fledged war on May 9. Such conversations, we understand that there are, such opportunities are being discussed in the top political leadership, according to partner intelligence services. We will see if this happens," Shmyhal said on briefing on the results of the working visit to Poland.

The Prime Minister noted that if such a scenario occurs, it will be another confirmation that Russia has declared war on the civilized democratic world.

"Ukraine will defend its freedom, its territory, its sovereignty, the lives of our families and our land. In any case, we will fight until complete victory over the occupier," he said.

