Russian army continues offensive in Eastern Operational Zone to reach Donetsk, Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers do not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and hold the land corridor between these territories and the occupied Crimea, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

It is noted that the Russian army is trying to regroup and take measures to replenish ammunition and fuel, as well as improve the tactical position of its troops.

"The enemy continues to launch rocket attacks on transport infrastructure facilities in order to prevent the movement of humanitarian cargo and military and technical assistance. The use of mortars and artillery along almost the entire line of contact is not stopped," the AFU said on Facebook on Thursday.

It clarifies that the enemy did not take active actions in Volyn and Polissia directions, and in Siversk direction he is engaged in equipping positions in the border regions of Kursk region.

"In Slobozhansk direction, the enemy tried to restore lost positions in the area of ​​​​the city of Kharkiv, carried out an unsuccessful offensive attempt in the area of settlement of Stary Saltiv," the General Staff said.

They said that due to the constant sanitary losses of personnel, the enemy is building up the system of medical support for the troops, using a network of civilian medical institutions in the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv region. Thus, on the basis of Kupyansk city hospital, the invaders equipped a hospital.

In addition, it is reported that the occupiers do not stop trying to improve the tactical position of their units in the area of ​​the city of Izium, they will carry out artillery shelling of nearby settlements, but they have no success.

"Because of significant losses, the enemy withdrew a unit from the fourth Tank Division of the first Tank Army and the 106th Airborne Division of the Russian armed forces for restoration," the AFU said.

They said that in Donetsk direction, the enemy tried to capture Popasna, take the city of Rubizhne under full control and provide favorable conditions for continuing the offensive in the directions to Lyman and Severodonetsk, but was unsuccessful.

In Pivdennobuzhsk direction, the enemy concentrated his efforts on fortifying positions, replenishing stocks of ammunition, fuel and material and technical means.

It is noted that the occupiers are also taking measures to replenish the losses of personnel through the accelerated training of military personnel under the contract.