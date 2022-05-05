Facts

16:16 05.05.2022

Intl Donor's conference raises $6.5 bln for Ukraine

1 min read
May 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – An International Donor's Conference dedicated to raising funds for Ukraine, which needs help because of the war unleashed by Russia against it, raised $6.5 billion.

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki announced this in Warsaw on Thursday, speaking with a closing speech. "Thank you for all the contributions, I have just received the final figure. I am very happy to announce that we have all been able to mobilize $6.5 billion. Thank you," he said.

These words were met with applause by those present.

