14:22 05.05.2022

Issue of providing Ukraine with M142 HIMARS, M270 MLRS multiple-launch rocket systems relevant – Zaluzhny

The issue of providing Ukraine with M142 HIMARS and M270 MLRS multiple-launch rocket systems is very urgent, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"We are in regular communication with Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. Traditionally I informed my American colleague about the operational situation... I emphasized the renewed use of cruise missiles by the Russian aggressor... Thus, during the day of May 3 the enemy used 14 cruise missiles fired from strategic bombers TU-160 from the Caspian Sea... As for the north, eight cruise missile launches on our territory were recorded during the past day. Therefore, the issue of providing Ukraine with M142 HIMARS and M270 MLRS multiple-launch rocket systems is very relevant," Zaluzhny wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, the main goal of the Russian armed forces' rocket attacks is to disrupt logistical routes for supplies of military and technical aid to Ukraine.

Zaluzhny also told Milley that the main efforts of the enemy had shifted to Luhansk direction, where fierce battles continued near Popasna, Kreminna and Torske, and that Ukrainian defense forces were switching to counteroffensive actions in Kharkiv and Izium directions.

"I am deeply grateful to our partners for the assistance provided to Ukraine. We are successfully overcoming all difficulties related to mastering new types of armaments and equipment thanks to cooperation and support at all levels. Today our military not only intensively learns how to use and maintain NATO weapons, but also shares its combat experience with partners," the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU said.

