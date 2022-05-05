Zelensky congratulates Bennett on Independence Day of Israel, informs about situation in Mariupol

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett on Independence Day, the parties discussed the situation in Mariupol.

"Negotiated with Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett. Congratulated him and the people of Israel on Independence Day. Informed about the rebuff to the aggressor, about the critical situation in Mariupol," Zelensky wrote in a telegram channel on Thursday night.