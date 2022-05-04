There are about 1,000 schools under occupation today – Shkarlet

Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet states that there are currently about 1,000 schools in the uncontrolled territory of Ukraine.

"We have about 1,000 institutions in the non-controlled territory of Ukraine," Shkarlet said on national telethon Wednesday afternoon.

According to the minister, today in Ukraine there are almost 12,700 schools out of 13,800 that exist in the country.

Shkarlet noted that in the majority of schools in the non-government-controlled territory, principals have resigned and do not cooperate with the occupiers.

In addition, the minister said that about 10,000-11,000 teachers remain in the temporarily occupied territory.