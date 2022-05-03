Rada supports appeal to House of Representatives, Senate of US Congress on recognition of Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported an appeal to the House of Representatives and the Senate of the U.S. Congress to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Some 344 MPs voted for relevant draft resolution No.7341, member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Ukrainian parliamentarians urged the House of Representatives and the Senate of the U.S. Congress to strengthen sanctions against Russia and the states cooperating with it and supporting its terrorist regime, in particular, sanctions provided for in accordance with the status of a state sponsor of terrorism.

The Verkhovna Rada insists on the need to impose sanctions against government and business circles, political parties of Russia that support the war against Ukraine.

The MPs of Ukraine also call for the recognition of illegal formations of the so-called "LPR" and "DPR" as terrorist organizations, as well as the Russian armed forces, in particular, given the atrocities that they have committed and are committing in Ukraine, which are accompanied by special cruelty, execution civilian population, mass rape of women, men and children, as well as the creation of deliberate conditions for a humanitarian disaster.

In addition, the Ukrainian parliament called on the House of Representatives and the Senate of the U.S. Congress to support all the proposed initiatives for the systematic and maximum provision of defense, sanctions, financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine, which will help the state resist in the war against the aggressor state – Russia.

Earlier, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would strengthen international sanctions against it and consolidate the world around Ukraine.