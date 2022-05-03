Facts

13:17 03.05.2022

Russia kills over 20 journalists, destroys over 100 regional media in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - MFA

2 min read
Russia kills over 20 journalists, destroys over 100 regional media in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - MFA

Since 2014, by starting a war against Ukraine, Russia has been destroying freedom of speech in the temporarily occupied territories, effectively turning them into an "information ghetto," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry says.

"The invasion of Russian troops into the territory of Ukraine on February 24 marked a new stage of brutal repression against independent journalism in Ukraine. In two months, Russian invaders killed more than twenty Ukrainian and foreign journalists. More than a hundred regional media in the temporarily occupied territories were forced to stop working due to threats, the destruction of editorial offices, the inability to work under conditions of temporary occupation," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on World Press Freedom Day.

The ministry recalled that a recent victim of Russian armed aggression was Radio Liberty journalist Vira Hyrych, who died in a residential building in the center of Kyiv as a result of a rocket attack.

"Russia committed this crime during a visit to Ukraine by UN Secretary General António Guterres, which showed its true attitude towards international institutions and the basic principles of international law," the Foreign Ministry said.

Along with military aggression, Russia is waging an information war, the ministry said. The list of Russian crimes against the media in Ukraine includes the murders and abductions of journalists, shelling and seizure of television towers, hacker attacks on information resource sites.

Ukrainian cities occupied or surrounded by Russia are isolated from Ukrainian information space, Ukrainian broadcasting and the work of national Internet operators are blocked there.

In the occupied territories, Russia launches the broadcast of its propaganda channels, which are used for even greater information expansion, justifying the Russian invasion and inciting ethnic hatred.

"Ukraine, together with international partners, is coordinating efforts to combat Russian propaganda and disinformation. We are grateful to those countries that have stopped broadcasting Russian propaganda resources on their territories. We call on the international community to expand sanctions against Russian media that disseminate propaganda and disinformation. The media of the aggressor state should be cut off from the possibility of distorting the facts of Russia's war against Ukraine," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry also thanked Ukrainian and international journalists who, in difficult conditions, often risking their own lives, work in war zones to bring the truth about Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky thanks Albania for support, aid to Ukrainian refugees

Zelensky: Will Israeli Ambassador stay in Moscow after Lavrov's Statement?

Hungary warned in advance by Putin about attack on Ukraine - Danilov

Free world unites so that no one justifies Nazism, destroys peaceful cities - Zelensky

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa, there are casualties

LATEST

Zelensky calls on Albania to limit arrival of Russian tourists

Rada supports appeal to House of Representatives, Senate of US Congress on recognition of Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

Zelensky thanks Albania for support, aid to Ukrainian refugees

It is planned build 100,000 sq m of housing in Irpin and Borodianka in five months – Kyiv regional administration

Russian military fire mortars at Hlukhiv community - head of Sumy military administration

Russian forces achieve minimal progress in Donbas, weaken due to poor command, low morale - U.S. Department of Defense

Israel will receive for treatment part of the Ukrainian servicemen who were wounded as a result of the Russian aggression, - The Embassy

Zelensky never goes for something that is not spelled out in Constitution - Danilov on possible agreements with Russia

UK promises Ukraine new $375 mln military aid package

Russian invaders shell 10 settlements in Donetsk region in day - National Police

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD