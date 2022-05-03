Facts

11:30 03.05.2022

Scholz: Germany supports Ukraine in defense of its sovereignty, freedom and democracy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says that Germany supports Ukraine and "acts decisively."

"Our goal must be that Ukraine can defend its sovereignty, its freedom and its democracy. We support them in this. We are acting prudently and adapting to the current situation. And we are acting decisively," he tweeted.

As reported, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said last week that preparations had recently begun for the next EUR 150 million loan from Germany, which will help support Ukraine's macro-financial stability.

According to him, in the second half of April, Germany issued a EUR 150 million loan to support small and medium-sized businesses, an agreement on which was reached back in March 2020.

"Minister Christian Lindner also noted that they are considering providing us with military support in the amount of EUR 1 billion, but we expected from Germany no less financial support than that provided by the UK, Canada or the United States," Marchenko said.

