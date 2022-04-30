Ukraine counts on Intl Tribunal for Russian criminals, but we have people who to look for them themselves – Zelensky

Ukraine is counting on the International Tribunal for Russian war criminals, but there are many Ukrainians who will look for Russian soldiers themselves, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes.

"We know that the tribunal is long, but we know for sure the history of fascism, Nazism, we know the history of Israel and Yugoslavia. We know that these steps are long, and people will not have enough patience, and sometimes it happens that family life is not enough... We will insist on an international tribunal. If there are people, there will be sentences. It is a matter of time," Zelensky said in an interview with Polish media in Kyiv.

According to the head of state, after all the war crimes committed by the Russian army, there are many Ukrainians who will independently look for instigators for "revenge, just revenge."

"I know that in our society there are people who will look for all of them. I know. And there is nothing you can do. there are a lot of such people in Ukraine. As our people fought, they have already proved that there are many of them. Therefore, someone will wait for the international court, and someone will wait, as they say, for the night," he said.

At the same time, Zelensky said "one revenge will still be forgotten, but there must be historical justice."

"[People] should not say that we will not wait for anything [tribunal] and we will take revenge. It will not work out like that, because there must be justice in history. One murder or one revenge – they will be forgotten anyway. But historically when the international community, a court, a tribunal pass judgment on people, the military-political leadership of an invading state, this is very important. Sometimes, excuse me, this is more important than revenge," he said.

"Since historically no one will forgive this, it should remain in books. It should be passed on to generations so that such things do not happen again. Because it should be offensive to the people and the state that took part in this. Even to subsequent generations. Like with Germany. They feel it. Modern Germans, of course, have nothing to do with it, we understand this, but they still feel that they are related to this historical responsibility. This is important," the president said.