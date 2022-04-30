Lend-Lease to help Ukraine beat ideological successors of Nazis – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to the United States, President Joseph Biden and Congress for the adoption of the Lend-Lease program.

"I am grateful to the United States, President Biden and Congress for an analogue of the famous Lend-Lease program, which will be very helpful in the fight against Russia, against the Russian invaders. Which helped a lot in the fight against the Nazis during the Second World War," he said in a video statement on Friday evening.

Zelensky believes that "now the Lend-Lease will help Ukraine and the whole free world beat the ideological successors of the Nazis, who started a war against us on our land." "Lend-Lease and other programs in support of Ukraine are concrete proof that freedom is still able to defend itself against tyranny," he said.