Facts

11:21 30.04.2022

Lend-Lease to help Ukraine beat ideological successors of Nazis – Zelensky

1 min read
Lend-Lease to help Ukraine beat ideological successors of Nazis – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to the United States, President Joseph Biden and Congress for the adoption of the Lend-Lease program.

"I am grateful to the United States, President Biden and Congress for an analogue of the famous Lend-Lease program, which will be very helpful in the fight against Russia, against the Russian invaders. Which helped a lot in the fight against the Nazis during the Second World War," he said in a video statement on Friday evening.

Zelensky believes that "now the Lend-Lease will help Ukraine and the whole free world beat the ideological successors of the Nazis, who started a war against us on our land." "Lend-Lease and other programs in support of Ukraine are concrete proof that freedom is still able to defend itself against tyranny," he said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Negotiations with Russia hampered by what Russians leave behind – Zelensky

Population census to be held in Ukraine after war – Zelensky

Some intl partners offer Ukraine to transfer Zaporizhia NPP under Russian control – Zelensky

Civilized countries not to take ideas of dividing Ukraine seriously – Zelensky

Over 600 wounded at Azovstal – mayor

LATEST

Govt must fulfill task of providing fuel, no matter how difficult it is – Zelensky

Negotiations with Russia hampered by what Russians leave behind – Zelensky

Enemy deploys part of units in border regions with Ukraine in Bryansk, Kursk regions, provocation, shelling are not ruled out – General Staff

Population census to be held in Ukraine after war – Zelensky

War in Ukraine kills at least 2,899 civilians, 3,235 wounded – UN

UK Ambassador Simmons returns to Kyiv

Some intl partners offer Ukraine to transfer Zaporizhia NPP under Russian control – Zelensky

Civilized countries not to take ideas of dividing Ukraine seriously – Zelensky

Children moved within Ukraine without parents to be able to receive assistance for living

USA sends 155 mm howitzer ammunition to Ukraine – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD