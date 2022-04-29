Enemy deploys part of units in border regions with Ukraine in Bryansk, Kursk regions, provocation, shelling are not ruled out – General Staff

In the border areas with Ukraine, Bryansk and Kursk regions, the invaders have deployed part of the units previously withdrawn to restore combat capability, provocations and shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and border infrastructure by them are not ruled out, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

The enemy continues the offensive in the JFO area in order to establish full control of the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and hold the land corridor with the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Enemy units from the first Tank Army, the 20th Army of the Western Military District, the 35th Combined Arms Army, the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District and airborne troops are present in Izium direction. The occupiers are focusing their main efforts on conducting reconnaissance and inflicting fire damage on units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In order to ensure additional transfer of troops, they are building additional pontoon-bridge crossings across the Siversky Donets River.

In Donetsk and Tavria directions, the enemy units are trying to conduct an offensive in the Lyman, Severodonetsk and Popasna directions, trying to establish full control over Rubizhne and Popasna and undertaking preparations for advancing to Severodonetsk.

The enemy continued to inflict air strikes on Mariupol. Its main efforts are focused on blocking the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Azovstal and the transfer of part of the units in the direction of Kurakhove.

In Slobozhansk direction, an enemy grouping from the sixth Combined Arms Army, coastal troops of the Baltic and Northern fleets is trying to hold their positions in the area north and southeast of Kharkiv and deploy additional artillery units.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions. It was noted that the readiness of the aviation component of the air defense system was checked. The threat of missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian targets from the territory of Belarus remains.

In Siversk direction, the enemy is trying to prevent the movement of the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the JFO area.

On Pivdennobuzk and Bessarabian directions, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation. The occupiers set up assembly points for damaged vehicles and points for the repair and restoration of equipment.

The defenders of Ukraine hold certain defensive lines, destroy the enemy, continue to move deep into the territory occupied by the invaders and liberate settlements.