Moldovan authorities see no risks of country's involvement in military conflict

Moldova believes the combat in Ukraine is unlikely to spill over into Moldovan territory anytime soon, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian said.

"We believe there is no danger of military actions in Moldova, including the Transdniestrian region. The explosions that have taken place in Transdniestria inevitably affect the people's moral and psychological condition. However, we can't speak of risks of Moldova's involvement in a military conflict. There is no risk that this tension, which can't be ignored, could grow into a military conflict. Unlike Ukraine, our partners don't have information indicating this," Serebrian said on the Moldova-1 television channel on Friday.

Reiterating Chisinau's assumption that the recent incidents in Transdniestria were likely provoked by "pro-war forces" in the unrecognized republic, Serebrian said, "We are sure that the Transdniestrian leadership does not share the idea of involvement in the military conflict in Ukraine."

Serebrian described the security precautions and restrictions imposed in Transdniestria, including the red-level terrorist alert, as unwarranted.

Transdniestria imposed the red-level terrorist alert in its territory following a series of blasts on April 26. The incidents did not cause casualties.