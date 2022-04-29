Facts

13:20 29.04.2022

Rada committee recommends adopting law on raising number of taxes for international companies that refused to leave Russian market

1 min read
Rada committee recommends adopting law on raising number of taxes for international companies that refused to leave Russian market

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy recommended that Parliament adopt at the second reading bill No. 7232 amending the Tax Code to increase a number of taxes for businesses that are associated with the aggressor state.

According to deputy head of the committee Yaroslav Zhelezniak in Telegram, following the meeting on Friday, a number of changes to the bill are proposed for the second reading.

Among them are the mandatory indication of ties with the Russian Federation in the labeling and advertising of goods of such companies, the loss of benefits for Diia.City, from investment nannies, tax incentives for direct taxes, as well as the inability to obtain a license for gambling.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Podoliak: Are missile strikes in Kyiv downtown during official visit of UN Secretary General a postcard from Moscow?

Journalist Vira Hyrych dies in rocket attack on Kyiv

Russia has already lost 23,000 servicemen during war in Ukraine - AFU General Staff

Some 219 children killed in Ukraine since start of Russia’s armed aggression

Some 1,187 dead, killed by Russian invaders, discovered in Kyiv region

LATEST

Podoliak: Are missile strikes in Kyiv downtown during official visit of UN Secretary General a postcard from Moscow?

Moldovan authorities see no risks of country's involvement in military conflict

Educational Ombudsman: teachers, educators can work remotely from abroad

Zelensky: USA to provide Ukraine with $33 bln aid package

Three citizens of New York village in Donetsk region killed in airstrike, three more wounded – regional authorities

Kuleba about missile attack on Kyiv during visit of UN Secretary General, Bulgarian PM: Russia once again demonstrates its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe, whole world

Channel for missile components supply to Russia by enterprise, controlled by oligarch Deripaska, blocked - SBI

Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland to work together to digitize cultural heritage of Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Ukrainian military in south of Ukraine deploy S-300 air defense system received from partners

Journalist Vira Hyrych dies in rocket attack on Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD