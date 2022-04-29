Rada committee recommends adopting law on raising number of taxes for international companies that refused to leave Russian market

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy recommended that Parliament adopt at the second reading bill No. 7232 amending the Tax Code to increase a number of taxes for businesses that are associated with the aggressor state.

According to deputy head of the committee Yaroslav Zhelezniak in Telegram, following the meeting on Friday, a number of changes to the bill are proposed for the second reading.

Among them are the mandatory indication of ties with the Russian Federation in the labeling and advertising of goods of such companies, the loss of benefits for Diia.City, from investment nannies, tax incentives for direct taxes, as well as the inability to obtain a license for gambling.