21:30 28.04.2022

Ukraine defends UN Charter today – Zelensky

During a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked him for discussing the issue of evacuating civilians and the wounded from Mariupol during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We see that the territory of the Azovstal plant is being subjected to barbaric bombardments, they continued even during the talks of the Secretary General in Moscow," Zelensky said at a briefing after the meeting on Thursday.

At a briefing after Thursday's meeting, Zelensky said Ukraine today "defends the UN Charter." "It is important that the Secretary General personally saw the results of the war crimes committed in Bucha and Borodianka," he said.

He called for "facilitating the creation of a special international tribunal for Russia's crimes. We also raised this subject.

During the conversation, the president also called for stopping the deportation from Ukraine to Russia. According to Zelensky, "it is important for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to gain access to the citizens of Ukraine and ensure their return home."

"I received assurances of support through cash payments to our citizens and regarding an increase in humanitarian assistance," Zelensky said.

He also called for the unblocking of Ukrainian food export ports, recalling that 400 million people on the planet depend on Ukrainian food, and the continuation of the blockade will lead to starvation of 47 million people in 81 countries of the world.

"Cessation of the war is imperative to prevent a food crisis and protect dozens of countries from hunger and chaos," he also said.

