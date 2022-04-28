Facts

19:38 28.04.2022

Biden asks Congress to approve additional funds to help Ukraine as quickly as possible

1 min read
Biden asks Congress to approve additional funds to help Ukraine as quickly as possible

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said that he asked Congress to approve his request for additional financial assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible.

"I just signed a request to Congress for important security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. (...) It is critical this funding gets approved and approved as quickly as possible," Biden said, speaking at the White House.

He said he acknowledges that such assistance is "not cheap."

Biden said the U.S. administration needs additional funds to transfer artillery, air defense systems, and armored vehicles to Ukraine.

"This assistance will give Ukraine additional artillery, armored vehicles, anti-tank and anti-air capabilities," he said.

He said that a request to the U.S. Congress for additional funds for Ukraine should meet both the current defense needs of the Ukrainian military and longer-term security needs.

Biden said the United States and allies have already delivered over 50 million pieces of military equipment to Ukraine, including thousands of anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems, helicopters, drones, grenade launchers and machine guns.

Additional funding to help Ukraine is needed, as the previously allocated funds are almost completely used.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some $467,000, EUR 87,000 seized from Medvedchuk's housekeeper during search

New exchange of prisoners takes place, 45 of our people released from Russian captivity - Vereschuk

Biden proposes to simplify use of confiscated assets of individuals to assist Ukraine

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

UN coordinator on Ukraine goes to Zaporizhia to prepare for evacuation from Mariupol

LATEST

Petkov: Bulgaria to be pleased to take part in Ukraine's restoration, reconstruction

German govt to continue arms supplies to Ukraine – Scholz

MPs propose to extend status of combatant to non-members of AFU, who take part in defense of Ukraine

Some $467,000, EUR 87,000 seized from Medvedchuk's housekeeper during search

In Ukraine, 20 outbreaks of infectious diseases registered in 1st quarter of 2022 - Public Health Center

Biden asks Congress for $33 bln to help Ukraine, European countries – TV

New exchange of prisoners takes place, 45 of our people released from Russian captivity - Vereschuk

Ukrainian military equipment to be repaired in Bulgaria – Zelensky

As result of Russian shelling, 180,000 residents of Kremenchuk may be left without heat, hot water in next heating season

As result of enemy shelling of Pokotylivka in Kharkiv region, 2 people killed, 7 injured

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD