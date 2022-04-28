Biden asks Congress to approve additional funds to help Ukraine as quickly as possible

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said that he asked Congress to approve his request for additional financial assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible.

"I just signed a request to Congress for important security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. (...) It is critical this funding gets approved and approved as quickly as possible," Biden said, speaking at the White House.

He said he acknowledges that such assistance is "not cheap."

Biden said the U.S. administration needs additional funds to transfer artillery, air defense systems, and armored vehicles to Ukraine.

"This assistance will give Ukraine additional artillery, armored vehicles, anti-tank and anti-air capabilities," he said.

He said that a request to the U.S. Congress for additional funds for Ukraine should meet both the current defense needs of the Ukrainian military and longer-term security needs.

Biden said the United States and allies have already delivered over 50 million pieces of military equipment to Ukraine, including thousands of anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems, helicopters, drones, grenade launchers and machine guns.

Additional funding to help Ukraine is needed, as the previously allocated funds are almost completely used.