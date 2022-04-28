Facts

16:20 28.04.2022

Railway bridge destroyed in occupied Akymyvka, Zaporizhia region

1 min read
Railway bridge destroyed in occupied Akymyvka, Zaporizhia region

Speaker of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk announced the destruction of the railway bridge in the village of Akymivka in the south-west of Zaporizhia region, which is currently under Russian occupation.

"Today, at about 8 am, the self-liquidation of the railway bridge in Akymivka, Melitopol district, took place. Through this bridge, the occupiers supplied weapons and fuel from Crimea," Bratchuk wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The photo he used to illustrate the message shows that the bridge is badly damaged, making it impossible to move on it.

A double-track electrified railway line Dzhankoy-Melitopol passes through Akymivka, a railway station is located in the village. The Maly Utliuk River also flows through Akymivka, through which a railway bridge has been thrown on the outskirts of the village.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biden asks Congress to approve additional funds to help Ukraine as quickly as possible

Some $467,000, EUR 87,000 seized from Medvedchuk's housekeeper during search

New exchange of prisoners takes place, 45 of our people released from Russian captivity - Vereschuk

Biden proposes to simplify use of confiscated assets of individuals to assist Ukraine

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

LATEST

Petkov: Bulgaria to be pleased to take part in Ukraine's restoration, reconstruction

Biden asks Congress to approve additional funds to help Ukraine as quickly as possible

German govt to continue arms supplies to Ukraine – Scholz

MPs propose to extend status of combatant to non-members of AFU, who take part in defense of Ukraine

Some $467,000, EUR 87,000 seized from Medvedchuk's housekeeper during search

In Ukraine, 20 outbreaks of infectious diseases registered in 1st quarter of 2022 - Public Health Center

Biden asks Congress for $33 bln to help Ukraine, European countries – TV

New exchange of prisoners takes place, 45 of our people released from Russian captivity - Vereschuk

Ukrainian military equipment to be repaired in Bulgaria – Zelensky

As result of Russian shelling, 180,000 residents of Kremenchuk may be left without heat, hot water in next heating season

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD