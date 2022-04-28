Railway bridge destroyed in occupied Akymyvka, Zaporizhia region

Speaker of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk announced the destruction of the railway bridge in the village of Akymivka in the south-west of Zaporizhia region, which is currently under Russian occupation.

"Today, at about 8 am, the self-liquidation of the railway bridge in Akymivka, Melitopol district, took place. Through this bridge, the occupiers supplied weapons and fuel from Crimea," Bratchuk wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The photo he used to illustrate the message shows that the bridge is badly damaged, making it impossible to move on it.

A double-track electrified railway line Dzhankoy-Melitopol passes through Akymivka, a railway station is located in the village. The Maly Utliuk River also flows through Akymivka, through which a railway bridge has been thrown on the outskirts of the village.