12:30 28.04.2022

Budapest's attempts to bring its position on Russia's war against Ukraine into context of discussion with EU on rule of law unacceptable – MFA spokesman

Ukraine calls on its Hungarian partners to refrain from trying to put their position on the Russian war against Ukraine in the context of a discussion with the EU on the rule of law and instead work for unity in the EU, in particular, to support new sanctions against Russia, said spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko.

"Media: 'Budapest responded to threat of deprivation of EU funds with statements about the war in Ukraine. Budapest's attempts to put its position on Russia's war against Ukraine into the context of discussions with the EU on the rule of law are inappropriate and unacceptable," Nikolenko wrote on his Facebook.

Thus, the Foreign Ministry calls on "Hungarian partners to refrain from such actions and instead work for unity in the EU and, in particular, to support new anti-Russian sanctions that would deprive the Russian military machine of funding sources.

