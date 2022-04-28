UN Secretary General visits Borodianka

UN Secretary General António Guterres visited Borodianka and said that war cannot be acceptable in the 21st century.

"I imagine my family in one of those homes, now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic. There is no way the war can be acceptable in the 21st century," Guterres said on Thursday during his visit to the earlier hard-hit Borodianka near Ukraine's capital, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Twitter.