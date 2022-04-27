Facts

17:07 27.04.2022

Energoatom renames Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP to Pivdennoukrainska NPP

1 min read
Energoatom renames Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP to Pivdennoukrainska NPP

Energoatom has changed the name of Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant, renaming it to Pivdennoukrainska, a corresponding order has been signed, the company said.

"Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant is now Pivdennoukrainska! The order on its renaming was signed by Energoatom head Petro Kotin in order to bring the name of the NPP in line with the requirements of the state language standards and the rules of Ukrainian spelling," Energoatom said.

The abbreviated name will now be PNPP.

"The name of the satellite town of Yuzhnoukrainsk station has not yet been changed, but it is only a matter of time and longer procedures," the company explained.

Pivdennoukrainska NPP is located in the steppe zone on the left bank of the Southern Bug near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolaiv region. It was erected in 1975-1982. It generates electricity by three VVER-1000 power units.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBI searches relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak in Lviv region

Zelensky receives invitation to G-20 summit

Time of meeting of presidents of Ukraine, Russia, its context not yet determined - Podoliak

Poland ready to accept wounded residents of Mariupol for treatment

Zelensky: Missiles launched by Russia fly over blocks of three Ukrainian NPPs

LATEST

Health Ministry will continue to insist on withdrawal of intl pharmaceutical companies from Russian market

Starlink Ukraine registered in Ukraine as rep office of SpaceX

SBI searches relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak in Lviv region

Ukrainian Red Cross has collected over UAH 1 bln for Ukraine since start of war

EBRD expands trade facilitation financing to EUR 330 mln

Time of demining territory around Chornobyl NPP to be measured in months

DTEK intends to oust Russian coal from Europe

Austrian chancellor denies reports on consent to pay for Russian gas in rubles

In Kharkiv region, three dead, 15 wounded due to shelling per day, information about use of phosphorus bombs by enemy not true

Zelensky receives invitation to G-20 summit

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD