Energoatom renames Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP to Pivdennoukrainska NPP

Energoatom has changed the name of Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant, renaming it to Pivdennoukrainska, a corresponding order has been signed, the company said.

"Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant is now Pivdennoukrainska! The order on its renaming was signed by Energoatom head Petro Kotin in order to bring the name of the NPP in line with the requirements of the state language standards and the rules of Ukrainian spelling," Energoatom said.

The abbreviated name will now be PNPP.

"The name of the satellite town of Yuzhnoukrainsk station has not yet been changed, but it is only a matter of time and longer procedures," the company explained.

Pivdennoukrainska NPP is located in the steppe zone on the left bank of the Southern Bug near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolaiv region. It was erected in 1975-1982. It generates electricity by three VVER-1000 power units.